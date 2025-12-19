KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The amendments to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed by the Senate yesterday, do not involve the regulation of social media content or restrict creativity, said the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

Finas announced that the amendments are based on three main scopes: industry development, governance improvement, and function and enforcement strengthening, with an emphasis on building a more professional, transparent and competitive industry ecosystem.

“These amendments do not involve the regulation of social media content. For the time being, Finas also exempts over-the-top (OTT) and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms from licensing requirements,” said the statement.

The Senate yesterday passed the bill, presented by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, to ensure that the country’s film and creative content industry regulatory framework remains relevant, integrated, and aligned with current technological developments and the digital content landscape.

According to Finas, the amendments are also not intended to restrict creativity, but rather to protect the welfare of the creative workforce and ensure compliance with the law in commercial filmmaking activities.

Throughout the bill drafting process, over 50 engagement sessions were held involving industry associations, production companies, television stations, OTT platforms, higher education institutions, and relevant ministries and technical agencies.

“This approach reflects the Madani Government’s commitment to ensure that every amendment implemented truly takes into account the needs and realities of the industry,” the statement added.

Finas is confident that the amendments to the act will be a catalyst for the formation of a more sustainable, integrated, and competitive national film ecosystem, in line with Malaysia’s creative economy development aspirations. — Bernama