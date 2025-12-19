KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A performance of a lifetime, some would say — a moment many will cherish, judging by the flood of reactions from fans nationwide and across social media.

The popularity of K-pop has never waned in Malaysia, a fact perfectly demonstrated by the electrifying two-night performance at Axiata Arena last weekend by idol group NCT DREAM.

As part of their NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW 4: DREAM THE FUTURE’, members MARK, RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE and JISUNG had around 9,000 NCTzens — nicknamed “Dreamzens”, the group’s devoted fandom — on their feet both nights, screaming with joy, waving their signature lightsticks known as “Meumwonbong”, and fully immersed in the K-pop spectacle unfolding on stage.

Malay Mail, which attended the first night, observed that many fans have been devoted to the group for years, with several also present when NCT DREAM captivated the arena in 2023 for their first solo concert in Malaysia.

Thousands of fans showed their support for NCT DREAM, waving the group’s signature lightsticks, nicknamed Meumwonbong. — Picture courtesy of Qistina Haazree & Live Nation Malaysia

Dreamzens’ love letter to NCT DREAM

Idzni Z, 26, said she simply had to return for the concert, as the group did not make an appearance in Malaysia in 2024.

“It’s quite an opportunity because it’s really hard for them to come here (Malaysia),” the strategic analyst said.

She shared how, as K-pop idols grow older, fans often tend to forget about them — but NCT DREAM has remained unforgettable thanks to the constant stream of content they continue to release.

“I’ve been into K-pop for a few years now, they’re constantly doing concerts, activities, so they don’t make me forget about them.”

“I like them so much, and I try to attend as many of their concerts as possible,” Ira, 22, a student, shared, explaining why she decided to return for the concert in 2025.

She added that she enjoys the group’s playful atmosphere and finds their performances “really cool”, adding that JAEMIN is her favourite member.

When asked about her favourite NCT DREAM song, she said, “It’s really hard to choose one.”

Ryan D, 25, a data analyst, added: “Of course I can’t miss their performance, new songs which I wanna see ‘live’,” sharing that he loves the group’s versatility, performance and stage presence.

Describing NCT DREAM in one word, he said they are a “rainbow”, citing the variety of talents each member brings to the group.

The energy was electric as NCT DREAM lit up Axiata Arena last weekend, winning over fans nationwide. — Picture courtesy of Qistina Haazree & Live Nation Malaysia

Vibrant energy show and strong fan connection

The concert kicked off at full throttle with BTTF, followed by Déjà Vu, Ridin’, BOOM and Beat It Up.

The energy continued with We Young, Dunk Shot, Candy, Hot Sauce, Diggity, 1, 2, 3, On The Way, YOU, La La Love, My Page, Best of Me, STRONGER, Moonlight and Broken Melodies.

Fan favourites Trigger The Fever and Hello Future followed before the group closed the night with an encore featuring CHILLER, Off The Wall, Rocket and Heavenly.

Throughout the show, the members expressed heartfelt appreciation to fans across the country, sharing how much fun they had and highlighting Malaysia as one of their favourite stops on the tour.

They also conveyed their love for Malaysian fans and their desire to return in the future — a sentiment met with thunderous cheers and, for some, tears.

Thousands of DREAMZENS gathered to witness NCT DREAM live at Axiata Arena. — Picture courtesy of Qistina Haazree & Live Nation Malaysia

The dream continues with NCT DREAM

Even a week after the Malaysia shows, the excitement remains alive, with fans still reliving the experience and sharing moments across social media.

The NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW 4: DREAM THE FUTURE’ began in South Korea before travelling to Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia. The tour will conclude next year with shows in Osaka and Nagoya, Japan.

With multi-million-selling hits such as Hot Sauce and Glitch Mode, sold-out arenas worldwide and steady growth as one of NCT’s most dependable units, NCT DREAM has consistently broken sales records and expanded its global reach beyond Asia.

Looking ahead to 2026, the group is set to unveil new projects that promise to energise Dreamzens and win over even more fans around the world.