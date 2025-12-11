KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Popular comedian and actor Yassin Yahya describes everything that has happened in his life as challenges to be grateful for, believing they are simply part of every person’s journey.

Yassin, 47, who is also a member of musical and comedy group Senario, said he chooses to view every obstacle as an opportunity to learn and grow, and believes that each test he faces is a trial from God.

"Life has to go on. Everyone has their own path and I don’t know what lies ahead. If God wants to test me even more, I must stay humble.

"I am grateful for what I’ve gone through and, most importantly, I will keep learning. Mistakes can happen anywhere,” he told reporters after a press conference here last night to announce Senario’s concert ‘The Last Kopek: SenarioUnion 30 Tahun’ in April next year.

Yassin was detained in a lock-up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in October last year while preparing to perform the umrah. He was later sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for carrying printed materials bearing prohibited symbols and was allowed to return home in June this year.

Yassin said although the experience was difficult, he never viewed it as traumatic. Instead, it strengthened him to keep moving forward.

During his time in Saudi Arabia, the ‘Man Laksa’ actor said he did not experience mental distress as he had access to basic necessities and was able to stay in contact with his family.

Commenting on the possibility of visiting Saudi Arabia again to perform the umrah, Yassin said he would make more thorough preparations if given the opportunity.

"This time, I want to prepare better. If possible, I’d like to go with my family and Senario members,” he said.

‘The Last Kopek: SenarioUnion 30 Tahun’ is organised by Dreamscape Events and produced by Kapla Entertainment, and will take place at Idea Live Arena, Petaling Jaya, on April 25. — Bernama