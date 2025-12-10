KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A 32-year-old father of two has pleaded guilty to committing sexual offences against four young girls in separate incidents, the Sessions Court here heard on Wednesday (December 10).

According to The Star, Muhamad Azizzuan Arsemi did not contest the charges, which included three counts of physical sexual assault and one of indecent exposure.

The first charge involved a seven-year-old girl at a children’s playground in Taman Senawang Indah at around 6.40pm on November 21.

The second and third charges related to assaults on two girls aged eight and nine along a roadside in Taman Jasmin Indah at about 6.30pm on December 3.

The fourth charge involved non-physical sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl at a playground in Taman Jasmin Indah at 5.54pm on November 25.

Azizzuan, a factory operator, was charged under Sections 14(a) and 15(a)(i) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, which carry jail terms of up to 20 years and 10 years respectively, whipping, and/or fines upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni told the court that bail would not be granted due to the seriousness of the offences, noting the risk of the accused continuing his crimes or harassing the victims.

The accused, unrepresented in court, requested a lower bail, citing remorse and his responsibilities to his children and sick mother.

Judge N. Kanageswari rejected the bail application, describing the offences as serious, and set December 16 for sentencing.