KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The long-awaited feature film sequel to the beloved 2001 TVB series A Step into the Past is finally hitting Malaysian cinemas, with Back to the Past confirmed for a New Year's Eve release on December 31.

The film reunites the original ensemble cast — including Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Jessica Hsuan, Sonija Kwok, and Joyce Tang — reprising their iconic roles more than two decades after the original drama became a cultural phenomenon across Asia.

Based on the novel by Huang Yi, the original series told the story of a 21st-century Hong Kong police officer, Hong Siu-lung (Koo), who travels back in time to the Warring States period of ancient China.

The show became a hugely influential classic, praised for its groundbreaking blend of sci-fi time travel and historical fiction.

The new film is set 19 years after the events of the TV series.

Hong Siu-lung’s quiet life in hiding is shattered when the growing ambition of his former protégé, now the powerful Emperor Qin Shi Huang (Lam), threatens to drag him back into the turmoil of the past.

Forced to confront old loyalties and unresolved emotions, Hong must face the history he once tried to escape.

Produced by Louis Koo, the film is directed by Ng Yuen-fai and Jack Lai, with legendary action master Sammo Hung serving as the action choreographer.

The sequel also promises to expand the story by introducing a major new character, the adult version of Hong Siu-lung’s son, who was only seen as a child in the original series.