SYDNEY, Dec 10 — Johnson Wen, the man who caused a security scare by rushing and grabbing Ariana Grande at a movie premiere in Singapore last month, has been kicked out of a Lady Gaga concert in Brisbane, Australia.

Wen, who goes by “Pyjama Man” on social media, was reportedly spotted by fellow fans before the show at Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday, who then alerted security.

Videos posted on social media show Wen being escorted out of the venue by security guards as other concertgoers cheer.

“Get him out of here,” one person can be heard yelling.

Paid $700 for VIP Gaga tickets only to get kicked out 2 minutes later.. oh you really thoughtpic.twitter.com/HlyMANgtdS — ɢ.ᴜ.ʏ. |(@dollopgaga) December 9, 2025

Wen later confirmed the incident on his Instagram Story, writing: “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn’t start till 8 p.m.! The early fans were booing me.”

Wen is a known serial event crasher. His most high-profile incident occurred on Nov 13 in Singapore, when he jumped a barricade at a fan event for the movie Wicked: For Good and put his arm around Grande.

He was intercepted by Grande’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, and apprehended by security.

He has also attempted to disrupt a Katy Perry concert, The Weeknd’s show, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For the Singapore incident, Wen served nine days in prison for being a public nuisance, was deported, and is now permanently barred from re-entering the country.