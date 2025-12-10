LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — The first look of actor Ahan Shetty in the highly-anticipated war film Border 2 has been unveiled, revealing his character as an Indian Navy officer.

The reveal confirms that the sequel will expand its scope to include all three branches of India’s armed forces: the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, Variety reported.

The intense new poster depicts Shetty in combat, with blood streaked across his face as he wields a military weapon.

The new poster follows earlier character reveals for the film’s star-studded cast. Sunny Deol reprises his role from the original, while Varun Dhawan will also represent the Army.

The inclusion of Shetty as a naval officer and popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as an Air Force officer signals that Border 2 is set to be a true tri-service war epic.

The film marks the second major role for Shetty, the son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. He made his debut in the 2021 action-romance Tadap, for which he won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year.

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border, a landmark in Indian cinema that told the story of a small battalion of Indian soldiers holding off a massive Pakistani strike force in the Battle of Longewala.

The new film is directed by Anurag Singh, who is known for the acclaimed historical war drama Kesari (2019).

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta under the T-Series and JP Films banners.