KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — While open to producing a biopic on his legendary father, the late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, his son S.P. Charan has one firm condition: he will not entertain any offers to recreate his father’s iconic voice using artificial intelligence (AI).

The legendary singer, affectionately known as SPB, succumbed to Covid-19 complications in 2020 at the age of 74, leaving behind a monumental legacy of over 40,000 songs recorded in 16 languages.

“He is resting in peace, and I think we should let him be,” Charan told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

Charan said that recreating a voice with AI is not only ethically questionable but also disrespectful to living singers.

He explained that any AI-generated vocal track first requires a real singer to perform the song, and that artist deserves full credit for their work.

“We should not deprive them of that,” he said.

He also raised a crucial ethical point: “What if he would not have agreed to sing a certain song if he was alive, but I consent to use his voice for that song now?”

‘I’m a perfectionist’

While he is against an AI revival, Charan said he is “always sold to the idea” of a biopic.

However, the 53-year-old singer and producer admits he is struggling to find the right approach to capture his father’s 50-year career.

“Honestly, I don’t know where to start the story,” he said, contemplating whether to focus on his early years or to create a multi-episode series.

“I’m a perfectionist, and everything has to be precise. I have to think how my father would have wanted his legacy to be portrayed on screen and honour that.”

Like his father, Charan is a multi-talented artist, working as a singer, actor, director, and producer.

He continues to honour his father’s legacy through tribute concerts, including the recent “Meendum SPB 2.0” in Kuala Lumpur.

He said if he finds the right screenplay for the biopic, he would even consider portraying his father on screen as a “befitting ode.”