KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is set to introduce a smart toilet dashboard next year, allowing residents and visitors to locate and track public toilets across the city.

Shah Alam mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said the dashboard would provide details such as operational hours, the name of the maintenance company or contractor, and the locations of toilets equipped with disabled-friendly facilities, according to a report published in The Star.

“This step proves MBSA’s commitment to creating an inclusive and integrated data ecosystem, while supporting the digitalisation agenda at the local authority level,” he said during the launch of the Shah Alam Clean Toilet Awards and Shah Alam Toilet Day Celebration 2025 at MBSA Convention Centre in Section 13.

MBSA Public Hygiene and Waste Sustainability Department deputy director Haslina Ab Aziz said the dashboard would notify the public of the nearest four- or five-star rated public toilets and allow users to provide feedback.

“The dashboard will first be developed as a website, before an app version is introduced,” she said, adding that her department has a dedicated public toilet monitoring unit that inspects both government- and privately-operated facilities twice a year.

The Shah Alam Clean Toilet Awards aim to recognise clean and well-managed public toilets in the city, featuring 11 categories and over RM30,000 in cash prizes.

Among MBSA-owned facilities, winners included Jalan Lelangit U8/45 reservoir (public parks), MBSA Convention Centre in Section 13 (council halls), Anggerik Aranda Library in Section 19 (bus terminals or libraries), Laman Niaga U10 in Puncak Perdana (food stalls) and Section 16 Market (public markets).

For privately-owned toilets, winners included Nasi Kandar Antarabangsa in Section U13 (restaurants and cafes), Petron in Section 24 (petrol stations), Central i-City in Section 7 (malls), Bukit Rahman Putra Mosque in Section U20 (places of worship), Shah Alam Toll Plaza at Elite Expressway (highway rest areas) and Doubletree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City (hotels).

Mohd Fauzi also reminded F&B operators that, starting next year, business licence renewals would be denied if toilets fail to meet the “BMW” standard of being clean (bersih), attractive (menawan) and pleasant-smelling (wangi).

“The Housing and Local Government Minister announced that effective January 1, 2026, F&B operators under city-level local authorities will not be allowed to renew licences if toilets are below the bersih, menawan and wangi standard,” he said.

He added that eatery operators would be given a maximum of three warnings before licences are revoked and premises shut down, even if the licence is not due for renewal.

MBSA has already closed 20 F&B premises this year over hygiene and cleanliness issues.