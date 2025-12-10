KUALA LUMPUR, Dec10 — Two deputy ministers took their oath of office as senators for the second term today before Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

They are Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh and Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy.

The reappointment, which enables them to continue carrying out their responsibilities in the Unity Government Cabinet, is effective today until December 9, 2028.

They were both sworn in as senators for their first term on December 10, 2022.

In his speech, Awang Bemee congratulated both senators on their reappointment and wished them well in carrying out their duties.

He said the appointment, by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, is in accordance with the provisions of Article 45(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution, and in line with Articles 45(3) and 45(3A) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama