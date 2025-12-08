KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied the allegation that it was used to investigate candidates contesting in the PKR elections last May, as claimed by former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli in a recent podcast.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said the allegation was baseless, adding that investigations were carried out solely based on complaints or information received.

According to the commission, every complaint with merit undergoes verification and investigation in accordance with the law and established procedures.

“The allegation that MACC ‘surrounded the house’ of a particular individual is inaccurate. In the case referred to, investigating officers were present at the residence to meet the individual and conduct a search to obtain evidence.

“This is a standard investigation method, including the element of surprise to prevent the disposal of evidence. After confirming the individual was not at home, the officers left as usual,” the statement said.

The statement added that the following day, the individual voluntarily appeared at the MACC office, where his statement was recorded before he was released without detention.

According to MACC, all actions taken were in line with investigative requirements and procedures, and any dissatisfied party is urged to lodge a complaint through the available official channels, such as the police or the MACC Complaints Committee.

The commission also urged all parties not to make baseless accusations openly on social media without evidence, as this could undermine public confidence in the nation’s enforcement institutions. — Bernama