KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Works Ministry to impose tougher measures against contractors who cause delays in infrastructure projects.

He said the ministry is responsible not only for launching projects but also for ensuring their completion.

“There are dozens, hundreds, perhaps even thousands of projects across our country, and it is vital that we record their performance.

“If issues arise, do not wait for me to step in. Contractors who fail to ensure projects are implemented on time must be held accountable,” he said during his speech at the Works Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

For projects managed by state governments, such as those in Sabah, Sarawak, Perlis, and Kelantan, Anwar stressed the need for work to proceed according to schedule while meeting local requirements.

Anwar then said the secretary-general has been instructed to allow officers, including junior staff, to provide feedback not only on projects but also on possible improvements.

“By taking their input into account, we can gain a clearer understanding of what is required on the ground.

“This approach ensures that we operate as a single, cohesive team,” he added.