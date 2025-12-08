SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin pleaded not guilty today to a charge of abetting corruption linked to a cattle feedlot project.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Azman, 53, entered his plea before sessions court judge Nasir Nordin. He is accused of conspiring with Amar Assuat Abu Bakar to commit an offence under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Azman was charged under Sections 28(1)(c) and 16(a)(A) of the Act for allegedly directing Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd’s CEO to issue a letter of offer to businessman Hassanaim Fauzi for a joint venture cattle feedlot project at Kedah Agro Feedlot Farm.

Amar faces two charges under Section 16(a)(A) for allegedly soliciting and receiving RM400,000 from Hassanaim between June 20 and 23, 2020 at Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi.

Judge Nasir set bail at RM75,000 with one surety for each accused and ordered their passports to be impounded until the case is concluded. Both were also instructed to report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court fixed January 17, 2026 for mention.

Azman was represented by lawyers N Surendran, Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif, and Nizamuddin Hamid, while Amar was represented by R Yogananthan. Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin led the prosecution.