KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Filipino singer Mark Adam, who now resides in Malaysia, has released his latest single titled ‘Jutawan’, a song about the importance of being courteous to others.

Unlike his earlier works, ‘Jutawan’ carries a lighter, more easygoing melody while still delivering a strong, positive message.

Mark, whose full name is Fikri Mark Adam, said the inspiration for the song came from observing the wave of negative issues happening today, particularly on social media.

“When I open social media, I see a lot of unhealthy and negative things. Young people and children who are exposed to this content can be easily influenced.

“So with this song, I hope to inject some positivity (into our lives). Since we’re aware that the world around us is becoming increasingly negative, at least this song serves as a reminder of the role we each play,” he told Bernama.

He added that creating the song also reminded him of the advice his parents had given him about the importance of good manners.

“I come from a very poor family and had to travel far from home, but I was taught that anyone will be respected if they have good manners.

“With good manners, we can change many things,” he said, adding that the song was composed by him and AdamDian, with lyrics written by him, Affa Eusoff and Efry Arwis.

Mark explained that the ‘jutawan’ (millionaire) mentioned in the song is not about material wealth, but about a person who has good manners.

He also hopes the message in his fourth release under Suria Records will raise awareness, especially among the younger generation, and serve as an effort to spread positive values in society.

‘Jutawan’ is now available for download on iTunes and can be streamed on platforms such as Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube Music and Spotify. — Bernama