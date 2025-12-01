KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Malaysian-born Muhammad Amir Haiqal Azhar, 26, has recently caught social media attention with his cameo as the character Park Gun (박군) in the fourth episode of the third season of the hit Korean series Taxi Driver.

The actor is shown on screen with the lead Lee Je-hoon, who plays Kim Do-gi, delivering lines in Bahasa Malaysia and currently going viral nationwide and the K-drama community.

Haiqal has offered insights in an interview with Malay Mail on how the role came about and reflected on roles he has taken thus far in the world of acting.

His experience filming for Korean content

The actor also shared with Malay Mail his experiences working on Korean films and series, noting that shoots often stretch to 12 hours a day, which could lead to waiting times and delays.

He revealed that he particularly enjoys working on independent films, as they allow him to collaborate more directly with directors and contribute his ideas spontaneously.

“One thing that I love the most is when the director adds some shots that weren’t in the plan.

“One time I was shooting a full body shot scene, and after the director saw my acting, he came close to my face and said, ‘Let’s shoot a close-up also.’

“For me, that is the greatest compliment I can get,” he said.

Haiqal noted that almost every shoot comes with its own challenges.

Some involve action sequences that occasionally leave him with scratches or minor wounds.

The actor Amir Haiqal Azhar hopes to secure larger roles in the next five years—perhaps even lead roles in major K-dramas. — Photo via Instagram/hhighqal

“A few years ago, I even had to swim in the sea at Jeju from morning till dusk.

“At that time, it was not long after winter, and I almost had hypothermia because of it.

“And wearing a summer outfit in winter is hard too,” he added.

His love for K-dramas and future ambitions

When asked about his love for K-dramas, he said he loves Taxi Driver and K-dramas in general.

“I just love how they are so detailed in every aspect of the drama, especially in acting and production.

“I also love when they remake a certain drama or a show from another country but make it their own.”

Looking ahead, he hopes to secure larger roles in the next five years—perhaps even lead roles in major K-dramas.

“Not only one but a few each year, with each drama having me acting with different types of characters so that I can do acting most of the time,” he concluded.

The actor, together with his director, is preparing to release an independent film Haiqal starred in, to film festivals in Malaysia sometime next year.

In addition, he is involved in another unreleased Netflix K-drama, and while details remain undisclosed, he hinted that it will be released next year, with Lee Jae-Wook as the main character.