KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Laughter was truly the best medicine on Sunday at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya, where Hong Kong–American comedian Jimmy O. Yang delivered a lively stand-up comedy performance as part of his Big & Tall tour.

Known for his comedic take on cultural differences between the East and West, as well as his personal family anecdotes — especially those involving his parents — fans finally had the chance to experience his humour live on Malaysian soil.

Organised by LOL Asia, the shows marked Yang’s first-ever stand-up performance in Malaysia, with two sold out sessions at 5pm and 8pm that drew a total of 9,000.

The excitement was evident long before the doors opened, with crowds — including many overseas fans — lining up in anticipation to catch the Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians star delivering his trademark laughs.

The night kicked off with two opening acts from the Hong Kong–born comedian Vivek Mahbubani and Malaysian comic Jason Leong, both setting the tone with strong, energetic performances.

Jimmy O. Yang performing in front of a sold-out audience. — Picture courtesy of LOL Asia

Yang, sporting a batik shirt, later took the stage and warmly greeted the audience before launching into a night filled with laughter.

His performance, from his trademark ‘Asian living in America’ jokes to karaoke renditions of two Hong Kong classics such as Sam Hui’s Ban Jin Ba Liang and Hacken Lee’s Red Sun (紅日), had the entire crowd singing along.

With stand‑up comedy rising in popularity nationwide, this show will be remembered as one of the most memorable — an evening overflowing with joy, energy and laughter.

Yang’s Malaysia stop was first announced in September as a single show, but overwhelming demand led to a second show being added.

Thousands attended Jimmy O. Yang’s first stand-up comedy performance in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of LOL Asia

The comedian, actor and author was spotted in Kuala Lumpur a day before showtime, sharing on social media his experience trying Malaysian nasi lemak in Uptown Damansara.

After his Malaysia stop, he took his Big & Tall tour to Singapore for shows on November 24 and 25, both of which also sold out.

Yang will bring the tour to Australia and Japan, along with a newly announced special Chinese New Year show in Macau.

He is also set to return to Singapore for an even bigger performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 12 and 13, with additional US dates lined up as well.