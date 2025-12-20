KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Naim Kurniawan, the son of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, has been named as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan said the announcement was made by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a dinner event at a hotel yesterday.

“He (Naim Kurniawan) is seen as a candidate who is well accepted by the local community,” Ahmad said in a Facebook post.

Speaking to Bernama, Naim Kurniawan said he accepted the responsibility entrusted to him by the Umno and BN leadership to continue the party’s legacy in Kinabatangan.

“I accept the trust placed in me, even though I am aware that it will not be easy, given that the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency spans an area as large as the state of Pahang.

“Nevertheless, I am prepared to carry out this responsibility to the best of my ability to ensure the interests of the people of Kinabatangan remain safeguarded,” he said.

Naim Kurniawan added that he has received a very positive response from the Umno leadership and grassroots members, who have pledged their full support for him to defend the seat.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state seat were left vacant following the passing of Bung Moktar, who was also Sabah BN chairman, on December 5.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the by-elections on January 24, with nomination day and early voting scheduled for January 10 and January 20, respectively.

In the Sabah state election on November 29, Bung Moktar defended the Lamag seat with a majority of 153 votes in a six-cornered contest. — Bernama