KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza said he was released on police bail after being detained over a social media post involving Johor’s Tunku Mahkota, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said he was questioned at Bukit Aman yesterday before being freed later the same day.

“No matter how many times I am reported to the police, investigated, or arrested, I will always defend my rights and my freedom of expression,” he said.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar yesterday said Fahmi was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for acts with a tendency to incite, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

Kumar said police had received a total of 284 reports nationwide as of yesterday in connection with the issue, according to a Bernama report.

Those who filed reports reportedly included Johor state assemblymen, non-governmental organisations, youth groups, community leaders, and Johor executive councillors Aznan Tamin and Khairin-Nisa Ismail.

Fahmi had previously been questioned by police over a separate incident involving a sticker depicting a mouse bearing the letters “PM”, which he displayed during a TikTok livestream.