KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Amirul Azwan Mohd Ghazali, a former contestant from the fourth season of Akademi Fantasia (AF4), died today at the age of 37, reportedly from a heart attack — just over a month after the passing of fellow AF4 alumnus Lotter P Edwin.

According to a report published today in Berita Harian, the news was confirmed by his former batchmate, Dr Syamsul Hirdy Muhid, better known as Diddy Hirdy.

Diddy said he received word of Amirul’s death this morning from a staff member who is also related to Amirul’s wife.

“We had not been in touch for quite some time, but I was informed of his passing by one of my staff, who is the cousin of his wife.

“He is currently at a hospital in Kuching, Sarawak. I was told he had no known medical issues, so a post-mortem has been scheduled for 2pm,” he told HIP.

Amirul leaves behind his wife; the couple married in 2023 and she is reportedly in her third trimester of pregnancy.