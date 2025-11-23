KUALA LUMPUR, November 23 — Renowned Malaysian concert promoter Iman Tang has confirmed that he had met with singer Yasin Sulaiman during his visit to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak recently.

Talking to local media during the GenKRU The Finale: One More Time’s concert press conference last night, Tang has shared a much-needed update on the award-winning singer songwriter, who is currently undergoing mandated mental health treatment at the hospital.

“Alhamdulillah, he is healthy and well and we also asked him when he is coming out but he couldn’t give us any update yet as it depends on the assessment by the hospital’s director.

“He has also gained weight now and he told me that he has (written) a lot of songs too,” Tang said.

This comes after Tang had shared a photo of him in front of the hospital earlier this month which spurred speculations from fans especially after singer Zizi Kirana as well as renowned rapper and producer Malique Ibrahim shared similar photos on their Instagram.

Clearing the air on the cryptic posts – Tang revealed that Malique and Zizi are currently working on a song together and they are trying to bring in Yasin into the mix.

He said that Malique has composed a song and shared it with Zizi, who recorded her vocal for the song during her humanitarian mission to Gaza last October via the Global Sumud Flotilla before they were intercepted by Israeli forces.

“She recorded while on the flotilla and she managed to send her vocals to Malique before they were intercepted where she had to throw her phone into the sea.

“I can’t share much on the song but when I listened to the chorus – a few names came to mind such as Datuk M.Nasir and Ahmad Dhani (Dewa 19’s frontman) but Yasin seems to be the perfect fit for it, probably because of the flow of the chorus,” he said.

Yasin previously was arrested on March 24, 2022, for possessing 193.7 grams of cannabis and cultivating 17 cannabis plants at a condominium in Kota Damansara, Selangor.

He was also accused of self-administering a dangerous drug.

The Mimpi Laila singer was initially acquitted and was discharged of all charges after the Sessions Court found that he was in an unsound mental state at the time of the incident however the prosecution appealed which led to a reversal decision by the High Court.

Yasin spent around three years in prison before the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s conviction, thereby acquitting and discharging him of all three drug-related charges.

He was ordered to be placed at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for treatment and rehabilitation as authorised by the Sultan of Selangor.

Tang added that it’s undeniable that Yasin has broken the law, however it’s not right to discredit him of his music career.

“For me, by law he is guilty but don’t kill that artistic side of him.

“He is a true artist who is still (capable of) writing and creating songs,” Tang said.