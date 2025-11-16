KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The success of young Malaysian designer Mohammad Faris Mohd Fairusham at the 2025 World of WearableArt (WOW) in Wellington, New Zealand, in September marks a new chapter in his creative journey to bring Malaysian heritage and design to the global arena.

In the event, the Miri-born, Kuala Lumpur–raised talent showcased an avant-garde garment inspired by the Wau Bulan, earning him the top prize in the competition’s Air Section category and placing a powerful Malaysian cultural emblem on an international artistic platform.

(WOW is a world-renowned wearable art experience, where an annual design competition culminates in a spectacular show.)

“I grew up seeing the wau (traditional Malaysian kite) but never got involved in making one, so this project became a way for me to reconnect with my cultural roots. I wanted to show that Malaysian heritage can be transformed into something modern, avant-garde and globally resonant without losing its identity,” Mohammad Faris, 22, told Bernama.

Having completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree (Finance and Information Systems) at Victoria University of Wellington in June, he is now focusing on producing more experimental avant-garde designs, especially for the stage and performances.

“My interest lies in designs that tell stories and evoke emotion. This win (WOW 2025) opened major doors for me — not just in fashion, but also in terms of confidence. Malaysian designers and art communities have started contacting me, and many are now curious about WOW,” he said.

He is open to pursuing formal studies in fashion and plans to continue joining international competitions, as well as collaborate with local and overseas designers.

“Although Wellington is small, it has so much soul. People there appreciate art and are unafraid to express themselves. From that, I learned that art unites communities and it convinced me that Malaysian art and culture deserve to be celebrated on the world stage,” said Mohammad Faris, who plans to compete again in next year’s WOW.

He also revealed that participating in WOW 2025 was part of his healing process after a tragic accident at Lake Tekapo in March 2024 that claimed the lives of his two close friends Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa, both students at the University of Canterbury.

“During the period of grief, sewing and WOW became my way to rebuild my spirit. So when my creation won, it felt like the effort and love I poured into it represented not only myself but my country. It meant so much to me and left me truly speechless, yet incredibly happy,” he said.

He said while studying in New Zealand, he bought a second-hand sewing machine and began upcycling old clothes.

“But it wasn’t until joining WOW that I really learned how to create garments from scratch,” he said.

Elaborating on his participation in WOW 2025, he said the traditional Wau Bulan symbol formed the foundation of his design and became a personal way to reconnect with his family’s Kelantanese heritage.

“My search for ideas began with visual references on Pinterest and various online archives. One striking red-and-black floral image caught my attention and became the foundation of my final concept.

“From there, I developed the two-dimensional wau shape into a three-dimensional structure, turning the central curve into a corset and the upper section into wing-like elements to create a dramatic silhouette aligned with the Air Section theme,” he explained.

The process of constructing his design began in November 2024 and took nearly six months to complete, all done in Wellington while Mohammad Faris juggled his studies and part-time work.

The biggest challenge, however, was ensuring that the rattan-based frame of the garment remained sturdy yet comfortable to wear, as well as handling the packaging and shipment of the costume from Wellington in North Island (of New Zealand) to WOW’s office in Nelson in South Island.

“I had to learn how to bend, bind and balance the structure so it was strong but still comfortable for the model to wear throughout three weeks of performances. I also designed a shoulder system with padding made from recycled materials, including fabric from gold-coloured Chinese tissue boxes, to improve stability and reflect Malaysia’s cultural diversity.

“Logistically, the garment’s size made packing very difficult. A friend of mine who was an architecture student helped with the technical aspects and finishing touches, even designing a custom box. But when it arrived (in Nelson), the box was badly dented. Fortunately, the rattan structure I built stayed intact,” he said. — Bernama