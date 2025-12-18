KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysian rock ‘kapak’ powerhouse Barbarik will return to the stage with another concert on January 31, following controversy surrounding their sold-out show earlier this month.

Pentas Barbarik Volume 2 will take place at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza, with the band assuring fans of a more spacious and comfortable venue where all ticket holders will be able to see them perform.

The announcement comes after Barbarik’s Dec 12 concert at Odeon KL drew huge crowds but left more than 400 ticket holders unable to enter due to overcrowding, causing widespread disappointment.

“To be honest, personally I am saddened and touched to see some fans who stayed until the end of the show even though they were watching from outside of the venue,” said Barbarik guitarist and band leader JoBranko.

“I would constantly look at the door even when I was performing. At one point, I even thought of just letting them through,” he added.

To address the issue and ensure smoother operations for the upcoming concert, Barbarik has changed organisers to Republic Mokhmah Records (RMR), which has pledged to prioritise fans who were unable to enter the previous show.

Pentas Barbarik Volume 1 was organised by Rockstation Event & Management.

“Rockstation will be refunding those who couldn’t get in at our last show, and I understand they have already taken down the names of ticket holders who waited outside,” JoBranko said.

“Meanwhile, RMR will also be getting in touch with them and has prepared a special discount so they can join us at our next show.

“We have already obtained the names from Rockstation and according to them, they recorded around 466 names,” he added, saying those fans would be given top priority.

JoBranko said ticket holders who failed to get in at their last show will be given a special discount and priority for the next show. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

RMR founder Abdul Musa Haji Mokhtar said the organiser will also implement a centralised ticketing system by collaborating with Ilasso Ticketing Service to ensure smoother entry flow for fans.

The earlier concert was also marred by faulty air-conditioning, forcing both fans and the band to endure stifling heat throughout the show.

“I was exhausted because I was sweating profusely, and that was my first time performing where I kept asking myself when the show was going to end,” JoBranko said.

“I was kind of grateful when we arrived at the last song. I think that was by far the most searing show I’ve performed in,” he added.

The former Wings guitarist said the upcoming concert would offer a much cooler environment, with the band promising to give their best performance.

Pentas Barbarik Volume 2 will also feature five guest artists — former Wings members Eddie, Black, Mel and Jojet, as well as Cromok guitarist Karl.

Tickets go on sale today from 12pm, with prices ranging from RM138 to RM1,500.

Formed in 2022, Barbarik comprises guitarist JoBranko, vocalist Muss — formerly of May and Wings — bassist Rozaimie and drummer Ainoll.