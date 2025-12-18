WASHINGTON, Dec 18 — US First Lady Melania Trump made a rare foray onto centre stage Wednesday with the first trailer for her Amazon documentary — fixing the camera with an unflinching gaze and summing up her husband’s comeback in four words: “Here we go again.”

The teaser for Melania — out January 30 — follows the famously private Slovenian-American former model as she walks into the US Capitol for President Donald Trump’s second swearing-in.

Reports put Amazon’s licensing deal for the film at around US$40 million. The Wall Street Journal reported that Melania, who served as executive producer, will receive 70 per cent of that sum — a figure that has raised eyebrows among her critics.

Amazon MGM promises “unprecedented access” in the documentary which chronicles the 20 days leading up to Inauguration Day in January, from transition planning to closed-door meetings and off-stage moments.

The brisk trailer oscillates between choreographed grandeur and scenes that feel intentionally awkward.

The first lady glides through the White House and the couple’s Florida estate in sharply tailored looks — sunglasses, stilettos, a strapless inaugural ball gown — while stepping in to fine-tune her husband’s rhetoric as he rehearses a speech.

“Peacemaker and unifier”, she interjects as Trump practices a line about his proudest legacy being that of a “peacemaker.”

One exchange has already sparked intrigue for what it suggests about the couple’s dynamic.

In a gilded high-rise office, Melania calls to applaud her husband for the speech — “Hi Mr. President. Congratulations,” she says — and, when he asks, “Did you watch it?”, replies: “I did not... I will see it on the news”.

Elsewhere, the footage flashes through a January photo shoot in the White House, travel shots, and more intimate moments — including placing a white flower at a graveside.

Amazon says the film offers a rare glimpse “inside Melania Trump’s world” as the first lady re-enters public life, with “exclusive footage” of critical meetings and private conversations.

The documentary will debut in theatres worldwide on January 30, followed by a three-part companion series and a streaming run on Prime Video.

Melania is directed by Brett Ratner. It is his first major project since multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017, allegations he denies. — AFP