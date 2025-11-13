SEOUL, Nov 13 — All five members of K-pop sensation NewJeans have voiced their wish to return to their former label Ador, signalling a possible end to months of legal wrangling and management drama.

Yesterday, the agency confirmed the return of members Haerin and Hyein.

The Korea Times reported that Minji, Danielle and Hanni later released a statement in the evening, expressing their intent to return to Ador.

“After careful discussions, we have decided to return to Ador. One of our members is currently in Antarctica, so the communication was delayed and since Ador has not yet responded, we had no choice but to share our position separately,” the statement released by Minji, Danielle and Hanni said.

In response, Ador said it is “in the process of verifying the authenticity” of the three members’ decision.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily today, Ador is now planning to meet with Minji, Danielle and Hanni to discuss their return to the agency, after the trio’s abrupt announcement yesterday.

The company reportedly only learned of their decision through their legal representative following the news of Haerin and Hyein’s confirmed comeback.

It was reported that Haerin and Hyein had begun talks with Ador about a week ago, while the remaining three members had not directly informed the label prior to making their statement public.

A specific date for the meeting has yet to be set.

The latest developments follow an October 30 ruling by the Seoul Central District Court, which ordered all five members to honour their exclusive contracts with Ador through 2029.