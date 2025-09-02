KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 2 — K-pop girl group NMIXX took the stage on Sunday at the Idea Live Arena in 3 Damansara Mall, marking their first-ever live performance in Malaysia on Merdeka Day.

The six-member group — Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin — delivered an electrifying show with their powerful vocals and flawless choreography that had fans on their feet, making the national holiday all the more memorable.

NMIXX fans, known as NSWER, arrived at the mall well-prepared with lightsticks, posters, and unwavering enthusiasm — some as early as 8:00am — where they began exchanging merchandise (a key tradition in South Korea’s vibrant K-pop fandom culture), transforming the mall into a buzzing hub of excitement long before the concert began.

Local teenager Jo, one of the first in line, shared her excitement about attending her very first NMIXX show, saying it would be a moment she’d never forget.

“It’s so fun and special to have idols like NMIXX perform here,” she said with excitement.

The audience wasn’t limited to locals, as many travelled from abroad, including China and Australia, like Dean, 30, who flew in the day before.

“I had the chance to see the group perform live earlier this year in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as during their fan meeting in Korea.

“I really liked their vocals and talent, and I’m really a big fan of Lily, because she is from Australia too.

“The one word I would use to describe NMIXX is talented,” he added.

The concert kicked off shortly after 5:00pm, with over 3,700 fans filling the arena, beginning with the national anthem, followed by a captivating performance from rising local star Aisha Retno, and then a powerful bilingual set in English and Malay by Australian-born Jang Han-Byul.

The energy continued to rise as Malaysian girl group DOLLA lit up the arena with their signature charisma and dynamic performances, from fan-favourite “DAMELO” to their latest release, “MWA!”

NMIXX shows appreciation to fans at the Idea Live Arena following a stellar performance. — Photo courtesy of LOL Asia

NMIXX finally took the stage, launching their set with the opening song “Run For Roses” followed by fan favourites like “DASH,” “DICE,” “Know About Me,” “See That?,” “Moving On,” “Party O’Clock,” and closing the night with the energetic hit “Love Me Like This.”

As the concert drew to a close, NMIXX took a moment to thank their Malaysian fans, expressing heartfelt gratitude and stating that future performances are definitely not off the bucket list.

“We hope to be back again soon!” they shared, receiving loud cheers from the audience.

The emotional impact of the concert was evident among fans even after the show, such as Davey Wan, who was lucky enough to get a front-row spot and called it a night to remember.

“The standout performance for me was ‘Party O’Clock’,” he said.

“If NMIXX comes back to Malaysia, I’ll definitely be there again.”

The night only deepened the connection between Malaysia’s NSWER and NMIXX — just as Blink, Once, and Moomoo wholeheartedly back their K-pop idols Blackpink, Twice, and Mamamoo — Sunday showcased the strong, nationwide devotion and loyalty toward NMIXX, which will continue to flourish in the future.