KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — In celebration of this year’s National Month, Malaysia’s homegrown animated hero BoBoiBoy is bringing back his two blockbuster films BoBoiBoy The Movie (2016) and BoBoiBoy Movie 2 (2019) to the silver screen and on-demand platforms, adding joy and excitement to the Merdeka festivities for Malaysians.

The films, produced by Monsta, will be screened exclusively at TGV Cinemas and GSC Cinemas, while also making a return on Netflix.

Monsta Media director Faiz Zainal Aabidin said the re-release serves as a special gift for fans in conjunction with the National Day celebrations.

“This is a gift for everyone who misses BoBoiBoy. It’s your chance to relive the adventure, laughter, and excitement of watching the first and second movies, now made even more special as part of the Merdeka celebration.

“BoBoiBoy’s stories of courage, identity, and standing up for what’s right reflect the true spirit of unity and independence, making him the perfect hero to accompany Malaysians during this patriotic month,” he said in a statement today.

Last week, Monsta also announced that its highly anticipated new series, BoBoiBoy Galaxy Baraju, will premiere on Oct 18.

Audiences can also look forward to the first glimpse of Monsta’s upcoming feature film, Papa Zola The Movie, with its official trailer set to be screened in cinemas nationwide. — Bernama