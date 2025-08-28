KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (Bernama) — Two Malaysian mothers have transformed their children’s bedtime tales about tapirs, turtles, and dusky leaf monkeys into a vibrant animated series, giving a voice to the nation’s endangered species and bringing the magic of Malaysia’s jungles to life on screen.

Authors Abyan Junus-Nishizawa and Farah Landemaine, the creative forces behind the beloved Anak Rimba storybooks, have taken a bold leap into animation production with a mission to share Malaysia’s wildlife wonders with audiences worldwide.

What began as a small team of three grew into a 50-strong production involving animators, voice actors, and sound designers—all working together to bring the characters to life within 18 months.

“Writing books is one thing, but animation requires a completely different process—scripts, production crews, and coordination on a much larger scale. We started with three people and suddenly found ourselves managing 50, which was a huge learning curve,” they told Bernama during the special screening of The Rimba and Friends, the animated adaptation of their books.

Encouraged by fans to expand into digital platforms, the duo received mentoring and support from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), helping them transition from children’s book authors to animation producers.

The Anak Rimba books were created to nurture children’s appreciation for local wildlife. Each story features animals such as tapirs, hornbills, turtles, and dusky leaf monkeys, paired with colourful illustrations and simple facts for bedtime reading.

“Our books were meant to be fun, so children could enjoy reading while also learning about the animals around them. We call it happy activism—teaching conservation in a positive way, without fear,” said Abyan.

Noting a significant gap in children’s programming that focuses on nature and sustainability, the creators set out to develop content that is both wildly entertaining and deeply educational.

The result is a 13-episode series premiering exclusively on Durioo+ this Sept 13, where characters like Timo the tapir, Ronda the Sumatran rhino, and Teega the Malayan tiger come alive, while children are also introduced to real-life facts and inspiring careers such as marine biologists and wildlife filmmakers.

“In the books, each story focused on one animal, but in the series we brought five characters together on screen,” explained Farah.

The project also gained support from conservation groups including the Sea Turtle Research Unit (SEATRU), The Habitat Foundation, and the Jane Goodall Institute. A portion of book sales continues to be channelled to these non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support on-the-ground conservation work.

For the storytellers-turned-producers, the mission goes beyond entertainment. It is about fostering pride in Southeast Asia’s biodiversity and putting regional wildlife on the global stage.

“If the panda can be an icon, why not the tapir? We want our children to be proud of our animals—and for the world to know them too,” they said.

Although neither had a production background, they relied heavily on mentors for technical expertise while contributing their storytelling strengths. They remained closely involved throughout the process, from approving voice-overs to ensuring the animation preserved the spirit of the books for young viewers.

To increase accessibility, the series was produced in both 2D and 3D formats, allowing educators and NGOs to adapt it for conservation campaigns and classroom use. Merchandise, including plush toys, will also help extend awareness.

With the local release underway, Abyan and Farah are preparing to pitch the series to international buyers at the upcoming Asean Digital Content Summit in Johor. But for now, their focus remains on home turf.

“Before going global, we need to get it right in our own backyard—and inspire Malaysian children first,” they said.— Bernama