LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — KPop Demon Hunters, an animated film about a K-pop girl group who fight mythical monsters while performing as global idols, is now the most-streamed movie in Netflix history.

The movie surpassed Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, with 236 million total views compared to Red Notice’s 230.9 million, according to Variety.

Completing Netflix’s all-time top five most-streamed list are Taron Egerton’s thriller Carry-On, Leonardo DiCaprio’s satire Don’t Look Up, and Reynolds’ adventure The Adam Project.

Over the past weekend, KPop Demon Hunters also scored a rare theatrical release for a Netflix title, reportedly earning between US$18 million and US$20 million, to become the highest-grossing film of that frame.

The animated hit was also Netflix’s most-streamed movie last week, drawing an additional 25.4 million views.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and co-written with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, the film was based on a story conceived by Kang.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, while an all-star line-up of songwriters including Ejae, Jenna Andrews, Danny Chung and Kush contributed to a chart-topping soundtrack.

Released globally on June 20, the film has been praised by critics for its originality, with Variety calling it “high-energy” and The New York Times lauding its “charming, funny and artfully punchy” universe.