PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — VIVIZ, the K-pop girl group known for their electrifying performances, is finally set to perform live in Malaysia for the very first time as part of their 2025 VIVIZ World Tour [New Legacy].

This will be the group’s first-ever concert here, marking the end of a long wait for Malaysia’s Na.V – their fandom – to catch VIVIZ live in their most exciting year yet.

Fans of the trio – Eunha, SinB, and Umji – are in for a treat, as the concert will take place on October 25, 2025 at the Idea Live Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

This marks a major milestone for the group and their Malaysian fans, who have waited for years to see VIVIZ live on stage.

Since their debut in 2022, the group has steadily built a global fanbase, with their distinct blend of catchy tracks and energetic performances.

VIVIZ’s rise to stardom was further solidified with their recent release of A Montage of ( ), an album featuring the hit single La La Love Me and solo tracks from each member – SinB’s Hipnotic, Umji’s Love Language, and Eunha’s Milky Way – showcasing their personality and versatility.

This year has been especially significant for VIVIZ, as the group celebrated their 10th anniversary with a reunion of their former group GFRIEND and marked a major career milestone.

VIVIZ – short for “Vivid dayZ” and pronounced “vee-vee-zee” – has attracted widespread attention since debuting in 2022 with the single Bop Bop!.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on September 4, 2025, through my.bookmyshow.com, Fantopia, Ctrip, and Trip.com.

Prices start from RM338 (Cat 4) to RM738 (VIP), which comes with a host of fan benefits including including sound checks, hi-bye sessions, signed posters, and photocards.

The seating layout for VIVIZ’s 2025 World Tour [New Legacy] concert. — Picture courtesy of TopGallant Show

For more information, visit www.topgallantshow.com or follow TopGallant Show on their social media channels for the latest updates.