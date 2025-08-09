SEOUL, Aug 9 — South Korean actress Koo Hye-sun has taken to Instagram to urge the entertainment industry to stop dredging up her 2020 divorce from actor Ahn Jae-hyun.

“I don’t think it’s right media ethics to repeatedly push ‘five years of divorce’ into news headlines,” she wrote on Friday, calling the habit of reviving old scandals “an act of second harm” to those involved.

The Boys Over Flowers star, who split from Ahn after four years of marriage, described divorce as “a selfish and difficult process” and said their settlement came with “an unspoken promise” not to revisit the past.

“Even if it’s just a laugh for fun, if the person can feel offended enough, it should stop immediately,” she added.

Koo, now pursuing a master’s in science journalism at KAIST, stressed she has emotions like anyone else.

“No one in this world has the right to ridicule me… in order to provide pleasure to the public,” she said, wishing her ex “works, gets attention, develops and prospers” on his own merits.