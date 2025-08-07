LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Stepping into the body of a British teenage girl trying to hide her emotional pain was tricky for actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprised her role from the movie Freaky Friday, along with Lindsay Lohan, for the sequel Freakier Friday.

“We laboured to make sure that we came up with tics and behaviours and words that would help you know that we have switched into each other,” Curtis told Reuters, referring to the body switch Tess has with her future step-granddaughter named Lily, played by Sophia Hammons.

Disney’s Freakier Friday, which arrives in theatres tomorrow, continues the story of a dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship that was introduced by Curtis and Lohan in the 2003 movie.

The 2003 comedy film became a cult classic for American millennials, embedded in popular culture.

Twenty-two years after Tess and her daughter Anna Coleman, played by Lohan, had their bodies swapped, Anna now has a daughter and a British soon-to-be stepdaughter.

While navigating a new blended family, Tess and Anna experience an even bigger body swap spell that threatens to tear the future of the family apart.

While Freaky Friday had one body swap, Freakier Friday takes things to the next level when Anna swaps with her daughter and Tess swaps with her soon-to-be granddaughter.

Things were so confusing during the script table readings that Curtis made everyone wear hats to help them remember with whom their body had been swapped.

“As soon as the switch happened, we put on hats that had the new name so that you could understand,” Curtis said.

However, she noted that later when it was the ensemble of women and girls working on-camera together with less “cooks in the kitchen,” things felt less complicated.

As a mom in both real life and in the film, Lohan found compassion for her character’s parenting journey.

“It was refreshing to play Anna and show her off in a different light, where she’s not grumpy and yelling at her mom, and where she can be struggling, trying to manage her daughter and being a mom,” Lohan said.

“Now, bringing that to the role was exciting for me, because it’s a role I’ve never played before. I was able to take things from home and daily life moments and put them to Anna.”

Lohan said it was special to have Curtis’ guidance on how to balance real-life mom duties with acting work while they filmed the movie. — Reuters