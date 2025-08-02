KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — K-pop girl group KIIRAS rode the rising wave of Western genre and country music with their debut single “Kill Ma Bo$$”, which has since garnered an impressive 7.3 million views on YouTube.

Chances are you’ve played it on repeat, so what’s behind the track’s bold, cowboy-inspired Western concept? Malay Mail talks with the group on the creative vision behind this debut — seen as something truly unique within the K-pop industry.

“We wanted to bring something fresh to K-pop — something that hasn’t been done before.

“So, we thought, a country vibe will really stand out,” said Lingling, the Malaysian-born leader of KIIRAS.

The group also opened up about their latest hit, “Ziller!”, which they described as a powerful, EDM-infused teen pop track with a trendy country twist.

The song’s message encourages listeners to be true to their emotions, and it’s expected to provide a thrilling sense of liberation, inspiring empathy and passion among fans.

The performance video for “Ziller!” on YouTube has already racked up 1.9 million views and is receiving glowing feedback nationwide.

K-pop group KIIRAS during an interview with Malay Mail on August 1, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Despite debuting only two months ago, the members have already formed an incredibly tight bond. Here are the roles the group members play on stage:

Lingling (20) — Leader of the group

(20) — Leader of the group Harin (18) — Visual and Centre

(18) — Visual and Centre Kurumi (19) — Japanese, Main Vocalist

(19) — Japanese, Main Vocalist Kylie (17) — Main Rapper

(17) — Main Rapper Doyeon (15) — Sub-Vocalist

(15) — Sub-Vocalist Roah (13) — Maknae, the youngest member

However, what you might not know is that each member also has a distinct role offstage, one that reflects their unique personalities.

Lingling takes on the “mum” role as the oldest, offering care and guidance, while Kylie adopts the “dad” position, balancing out the group dynamic.

Roah, affectionately called the “puppy” of the group, is considered the youngest member, while Harin serves as the group’s Korean teacher, and Kurumi the Japanese teacher.

Doyeon, known for her expressive and entertaining reactions, has earned the title of “Reaction King”.

KIIRAS is scheduled to appear at Sunway Pyramid, Subang Jaya today from 2 to 4pm for the launch of sportswear brand FILA’s “LOVE: ALL” collection as a special guest at the event.

Known for their bold image and electrifying performances, KIIRAS is expected to bring a fresh spirit to the campaign, as their trend-setting presence complements perfectly FILA’s classic athletic heritage.