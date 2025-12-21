KUALA LUMPUR, December 21 – Malaysian singer JessC went all out for her encore My Style concert last night, serving over three hours of showcase to a packed audience.

Riding on the buzz from her comeback concert earlier this year at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting– the Australian-based singer returned to the heart of KL at the Mega Star Arena in Sungei Wang Plaza, treating fans to a marathon of around 40 songs.

The setlist also saw JessC showcasing her multilingual versatility by singing in five languages and dialects including Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia, English, Japanese and Cantonese.

“I hope everyone who walks into my concert gets to hear the one song that belongs to them,” she said.

Her encore concert which was packed with several special segments with several special guest artists on stage including her Tearless Sky co-star Lee An Sheng as well as Malaysian legendary singer Fauziah Latiff.

JessC and Fauziah Latiff shared the stage as they performed their duet song Tak Terpisah and she was also excited to be able to join Fauziah in singing one of the award-winning singer’s most iconic songs Dia.

“I’ve been in love with Dia since I was young – I even performed the song in my previous concerts but this time I’ve asked her to sing it together with me and it was so lovely.

“I’m so honored to be able to do that,” JessC said, adding that she and Fauziah are also working on a new Hari Raya track together for next year.

Meanwhile, Fauziah also treated fans to several more of her hit songs including Sekilas Senyumanmu and Kenari, which was the first time ever she performed the song live.

Apart from performing some of her own hits such as My Style, Be Strong and Loving You, JessC also did a slew of cover songs including her own rendition of famous Japanese song Koibito Yo by singer Itsuwa Mayumi as well as Frank Sinatra’s My Way and Getaran Jiwa by the late Tan Sri P.Ramlee during her therapeutic music setlist.

JessC had a total of six outfit changes for her concert last night which include a bold 'diamond warrior look' and a flower fairy. — Picture courtesy of JessC

Another main highlight of her concert is of course the outfits that she wore throughout the night which started with a bold ‘diamond warrior’ look followed by a white gown adorned with over 20,000 shimmering crystals inspired by traditional Malay aesthetics.

She then changed into a dreamlike flower fairy, which was crafted from over 1,000 (artificial) flowers and followed by her final fiery red outfit which is coined as the ‘Flame Princess’.

JessC said that she had a total of six outfits prepared for last night’s concert and had spent around US$30,000 (RM122,310) for the whole wardrobe.

“The whole wardrobe took about six months to finish because the designers worked on it one by one.

“My favourite ones are definitely the pink flower dress and the white crystal gown,” she said.

JessC who was recently named one of Rolling Stone UK’s ‘new artists to watch’ was overwhelmed with joy and relief following her concert last night.

Next, she is planning for an international tour across several countries such as Indonesia, Australia and Singapore and she’s also planning for some shows in East Malaysia including in her hometown of Sarawak.