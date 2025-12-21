BUTTERWORTH, Dec 21 — Barisan Nasional (BN) remains steadfast and unwavering as a partner in the Unity Government until the end of the current term, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today, firmly dismissing claims that the coalition intends to pressure or undermine the existing administration.

He said that since the formation of the Unity Government, BN has consistently supported the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and has acted as a strategic partner, complementing the national administration’s agenda.

“BN has never issued threats, has never wavered, and remains loyal as a faithful partner in the Unity Government. There should be no doubt about BN’s loyalty to the Unity Government.

“If people want to meet us, we will meet them. That does not mean we are making decisions to defect or bring down the government. BN remains loyal. Once loyal, always loyal,” he said when officiating Makkal Sakti’s annual general assembly here.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Makkal Sakti president Datuk Seri R.S. Thanenthiran.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that loyalty is a fundamental pillar of any political organisation, particularly within a large coalition such as BN that has faced numerous challenges over the years.

“Leaders may come and go, but loyalty must never be compromised. We are tested when we win with power, and we are tested when we lose with loyalty. If a leader is not loyal, do not expect loyalty from their members,” he said.

As such, the Umno president said BN values the loyalty shown by its component and allied parties that continue to stand by the coalition despite political pressure and challenges.

On government policy implementation, Ahmad Zahid said BN wants to ensure that all promises contained in the manifestos of parties within the Unity Government are fully delivered for the benefit of the people.

In this regard, he said a retreat involving ministers, deputy ministers and the leadership of parties within the Unity Government will be held on Jan 10 and 11 to assess the progress of manifesto implementation.

“We want to see how far the manifestos of BN, Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other parties have been implemented in these first three years, because what was promised must be fulfilled, not otherwise,” he said.

He added that the retreat will also seek to identify common ground among the coalition’s manifestos, particularly on issues related to the cost of living, unemployment, education and security, as well as to identify commitments that have yet to be fulfilled. — Bernama