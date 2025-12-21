BUTTERWORTH, Dec 21 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is prepared to undertake rebranding or form a new entity, in line with the current political landscape and the constraints of the coalition’s constitutional provisions.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter would be deliberated by the coalition’s supreme council, noting that the coalition’s constitution, drafted 51 years ago, stipulates that any amendments require the unanimous consent of all component parties.

“The inclusion of Friends of BN parties, also known as BN affiliate members, as core members cannot be carried out, due to constraints in the BN Constitution.

“The time has come, following discussions in the BN Supreme Council, to consider whether BN should undergo rebranding, or adopt a different form of entity moving forward,” he told reporters after officiating the 17th Makkal Sakti Party annual general meeting, here, today.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Makkal Sakti president Datuk Seri R.S. Thanenthiran.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president, expressed his appreciation for the loyalty and patience shown by leaders of the Friends of BN, while awaiting changes within the coalition.

Currently, BN comprises four core parties – Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) – while Friends of BN holds affiliate party status.

Regarding MIC’s status in BN, Ahmad Zahid said that no final decision has been made on the party’s position, despite the circulation of copies of letters concerning its alleged application to join Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We all know that MCA and MIC were part of the alliance during the struggle for independence, and BN itself has a history spanning seven decades,” he said.

“If the current leadership decides otherwise, as the delegates have given the party leadership full authority to make decisions, I would like to reiterate that if MIC is unable to make a decision, then we will make one,” he said.

Commenting on MCA’s stance expressing discomfort in working with DAP, Ahmad Zahid said that, as a coalition, BN always prioritises the interests of its component parties, including in seat-sharing negotiations for upcoming elections. — Bernama