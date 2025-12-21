KAPIT, Dec 21 — The first-ever emergency thoracotomy was successfully performed at Kapit Hospital on Friday, involving a female patient, in her 50s, who suffered continuous bleeding within her thoracic (chest) cavity.

The surgery was performed by a team led by consultant surgeon Dr Rajiv Kamalagaran.

“The thoracotomy was carried out as a critical emergency procedure, intended to stop the continuous bleeding in the patient’s thoracic cavity.

“We congratulate and commend Dr Rajiv, as well as the members of the general surgery and anaesthesiology teams of Kapit Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding teamwork,” said the hospital in a statement.

It was informed that after undergoing the thoracotomy, the patient was referred to Sarawak Gneral Hospital in Kuching for close observation and post-surgery care. — The Borneo Post