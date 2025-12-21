KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The government has saved RM800 million through the implementation of the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) programme since Sept 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The prime minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the savings came from better targeting of fuel subsidies so that they are enjoyed only by Malaysians, effectively curbing leakages that previously benefited more than 3.5 million foreigners as well as fuel smuggling involving tens of thousands of litres.

“Every ringgit saved is channelled back to the people through initiatives such as the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) and the Rahmah Basic Contribution (Sara), in addition to upgrading clinics and hospitals, improving roads and strengthening infrastructure,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said targeted fuel subsidies had been debated for more than 20 years by successive governments, but none had the courage or political will to implement them until the Madani government took the bold step of introducing Budi95.

Under the Budi95 programme, all Malaysian MyKad holders aged 16 and above with a valid driving licence are eligible to purchase subsidised RON95 fuel of up to 300 litres per month at RM1.99 per litre, compared with RM2.60 per litre without the subsidy. — Bernama