BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 21 — Police arrested two foreigners and seized a pistol, live ammunition and an assortment of drugs during a raid on a container workshop in Perai here early this morning.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the arrests of the two men, 39 and 53, and related seizure occurred at 1am, and a revolver 0.38 that was hidden in one of the suspect’s pants was found, along with 21 bullets hidden in a doll.

“Police also seized 931.43 grams (g) of methamphetamine, cannabis (126 g) and 10 eramin 5 pills hidden in a vehicle and drug paraphernalia as well as a Nissan Almera,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspects have been remanded for seven days till December 27.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. — Bernama