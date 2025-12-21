BAGAN DATUK, Dec 21 — The government today launched the Malaysia Tahfiz Recognition Standard (SPTM), which will be implemented in stages beginning next year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the SPTM aims to enhance the quality of tahfiz education and serve as a formal recognition mechanism for huffaz (memorisers of the Quran) and tahfiz institutions.

Under the initiative, as part of efforts to encourage a culture of excellence, the 10 best tahfiz institutions that achieve outstanding performance based on the SPTM criteria will each receive an incentive of RM50,000.

“This is not merely a figure or a monetary reward, but a motivational boost to encourage tahfiz institutions to continuously improve their quality and best practices, and to become centres of excellence that can, insya-Allah, serve as models for tahfiz institutions in Malaysia,” he said.

He said this when officiating the opening of the 2025 Huffaz Gathering and Nusantara Da’wah Symphony at Masjid Tuminah Hamidi here today. — Bernama