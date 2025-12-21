BUTTERWORTH, Dec 21 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said today that Barisan Nasional (BN) will push for the reintroduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) after the 16th General Election (GE16), describing it as the best tax regime to ensure fairness and stronger national revenue.

Zahid, the coalition’s chairman, said that while its position was clear, BN was prepared to allow the existing Sales and Services Tax (SST) system to continue for the time being, according to a Berita Harian report.

“BN’s stance is to bring back GST. We will give SST a chance first. There are still two years remaining,” he was quoted as saying when officiating the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Makkal Sakti party here today.

“But after GE16, we will demand that GST, which is the best tax regime, must be reintroduced in this country so that the people receive greater allocations and experience fairness regardless of economic status,” he said.

Zahid was responding to a call by Makkal Sakti president Datuk Seri R S Thanenthiran, who urged for GST to be reinstated, saying that SST had caused difficulties for the public.

GST was first implemented in Malaysia in April 2015, before being abolished and later replaced by SST in 2018.