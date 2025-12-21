KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has been hit with another round of sanctions from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), after breaches during Malaysia’s Asian Cup qualifier against Nepal and separate incidents involving Selangor FC in continental competition.

According to a report by The Star, the penalties were decided at the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee meeting on December 15, following Malaysia’s qualifier against Nepal at Bukit Jalil Stadium on November 18.

FAM were fined US$2,000 (RM8,000) for a delayed kick-off, after the AFC noted that the first half began one minute and 20 seconds late, with the second half starting another one minute and 30 seconds behind schedule.

The sanction was imposed for breaching Article 2.2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

In a separate ruling from the same match, FAM were also penalised for failing to ensure national winger Faisal Halim attended the mandatory post-match press conference.

The association was fined US$10,000 for violating Article 4.3.8 of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Competition Regulations, while Faisal himself received a separate US$10,000 fine for breaching Article 31.3.

The disciplinary list extended beyond the national setup.

Selangor FC were fined a total of US$15,250 following several incidents during their AFC Champions League Two match against Persib Bandung at Petaling Jaya Stadium on November 6.

Selangor were first fined US$1,250 after a delay of one minute and 42 seconds to the start of the second half.

The club were then handed a US$7,000 fine after two spectators linked to the club encroached onto the pitch, followed by another US$7,000 sanction for a third offence under the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code.

Persib Bandung, meanwhile, were hit with a heavier total fine of US$30,000 for three offences, including pitch invasion and the throwing of objects onto the field.