KOTA BAHRU, Dec 21 — The General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade, through Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan, successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle untaxed white cigarettes worth over RM2.8 million during a raid at Jalan Kampung Pek here today.

PGA Southeast Brigade Commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the raid, conducted at approximately 6.30am was carried out by an intelligence team from the GOF 9th Battalion while carrying out routine patrols in the area.

He stated that his personnel detected a suspicious red Isuzu NPR truck and further inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of several brown boxes wrapped in transparent plastic, suspected to contain untaxed white cigarettes.

“The inspection revealed that the truck was carrying 1.5 million sticks of untaxed white cigarettes with an estimated value of RM2.805 million. An Isuzu NPR truck worth RM80,000 was also seized.

“Two men, aged 45 and 53, were detained to assist with investigations, bringing the total value of the seizure, including the truck, to RM2.885 million,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Radzi said all seized items and the suspects were taken to the District Criminal Investigation Department (BSJD) of the Machang District Police Headquarters (IPD) for documentation and further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. The success of this operation is believed to have disrupted untaxed cigarette distribution and smuggling syndicates around the East Coast of the Peninsula,” he added. — Bernama