KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The hit song Golden from Netflix’s animated blockbuster KPop Demon Hunters has soared to the top of the UK Official Singles Chart, making it the first K-pop track in over a decade to clinch the No. 1 spot.

According to The Korea Herald, Golden hit No. 1 in its sixth week on the chart, rising three spots from the previous week.

The track is performed by fictional girl group Huntr/x and forms part of the film’s high-energy soundtrack, which features a K-pop girl group battling evil spirits to save the human world.

The UK Official Charts Company confirmed it was the first time a K-pop song had reached the top spot since Psy’s Gangnam Style in 2012.

In a statement, the company’s CEO Martin Talbot described the moment as “another landmark” for the globally influential genre.

Composed by Ejae, a former SM Entertainment trainee, and performed by Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, Golden blends Korean and English lyrics — including standout lines like “forever unbreakable” — and is produced by renowned hitmakers Teddy and 24 from The Black Label.

The song’s infectious melody and powerful vocals have struck a chord with global audiences, climbing from No. 93 to No. 4 before claiming the top spot. It has also reached No. 1 on South Korea’s Melon Top 100 chart and No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Other tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack are also making waves in the UK: Your Idol is at No. 10, Soda Pop at No. 11, and Takedown at No. 63.

