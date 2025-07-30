KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Sony Animation’s surprise hit KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-watched original animated film in Netflix history.

Currently sitting at No. 2 on Netflix’s global English Film list—behind Happy Gilmore 2—the film’s popularity continues to surge, defying the usual decline in streaming numbers over time.

“It’s the moment! Kpop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME,” read an official Netflix post on X.

The musical fantasy film topped Netflix’s chart in 41 countries during its opening week and reclaimed the No. 1 spot globally in its fourth week.

In its sixth week, it racked up another 26.3 million views from July 21 to 27, securing its place in the platform’s top 10.

The film’s soundtrack has also taken the charts by storm. With most of its songs on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025 to date. The standout tracks include Golden and Takedown, the latter performed by members of K-pop group Twice — Jeongyeon, Chaeyeong, and Jihyo.

Directed by Maggie Kang (The Lego Ninjago Movie), KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of HUNTR/X, a fictional K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters. Their adversaries are the Saja Boys — a rival boy band whose members are secretly demons.

The film blends English and Korean dialogue, with cultural nods to dokkaebi (goblins), the jeoseung saja (grim reaper), and real-world locations like Namsan Park.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, with appearances by Lee Byung-hun, Ahn Hyo-seop, Daniel Dae Kim and Ken Jeong.