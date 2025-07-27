KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Korean American actress Arden Cho is currently in Malaysia.

Cho who was most recently the lead voice actress of the Netflix’s smash hit KPop Demon Hunters, was spotted at Malaysia Bridal Fashion Week with her unnamed fiancé, dressed in a lavish white gown as a guest of The Gown Atelier.

Coincidentally Cho recently got engaged this year so the timing of the event couldn’t be better.

The actress has been busy on social media posting various collabs with K-pop artistes such as Le Sserafim and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo.

The actress has also starred in other big Netflix shows such as Partner Track and the live version of Avatar the Last Airbender.

Cho has also been encouraging fans to keep streaming KPop Demon Hunters to increase the possibility of a sequel being made.

You can watch Cho's cover with Cha Eunwoo below: