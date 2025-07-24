KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysian fans of Korean dramas may soon get the rare opportunity to meet two well-known Korean actors in person.

According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the lead stars of the ongoing tvN series Law and the City, Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ga-young, are set to attend a special screening event in Malaysia on August 10.

This will reportedly coincide with the show’s final episode.

The event was said to be organised by the show’s production team and will bring together over 1,000 fans for a live viewing and a press conference featuring the actors.

Pinkvilla also reported that Malaysia was chosen in response to high fan demand and the series’ growing popularity on local streaming platforms.

Law and the City portrays the lives of young salaried lawyers navigating the high-pressure environment of Seoul’s Seocho legal district.

Lee Jong-suk plays Ahn Ju-hyeong, while Moon Ga-young portrays Kang Hui-ji. The supporting cast includes Kang You-seok, Ryu Hye-young and Im Seong-jae.