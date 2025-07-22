KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Renowned Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and celebrated Indonesian composer Ade Govinda have returned to captivate fans with their latest collaboration, Menamakanmu Cinta, an emotionally driven love song.

In a statement today, Siti Nurhaliza said the new single carries a positive message about appreciating loved ones.

“I hope this song will be enjoyed by all listeners and become a love anthem that brings together memories and emotions. It is also a reminder to cherish love in our lives.

“It was created with deep emotion and intention, with each lyric reflecting the beauty of true love,” she said.

This is not their first collaboration — Ade previously wrote three songs for the national songstress for her 2014 album Fragmen, namely Terbaik Bagimu, Engkau and Tak Pernah Ragu.

Ade, meanwhile, said working with the mother of two was a truly special experience.

“The initial idea for this song came from my desire to create a love song that could be sung at any wedding by anyone celebrating love. Working with Datuk Seri Siti was fast and enjoyable, and allowed me to explore her vocal range in an extraordinary way in a short period of time,” he said in a statement.

He also expressed hope that Menamakanmu Cinta would become the soundtrack of life for anyone in love.

“It’s not just about melody or lyrics, but a heartfelt expression that touches the soul and captures the depth of emotion between couples,” he added. — Bernama