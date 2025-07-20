KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The eighth Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) officially opened last night at the Sunken Garden, MyTOWN Shopping Centre here, with a celebration of local cinema and cultural storytelling.

The evening, attended by filmmakers, jury members and celebrities, culminated in the screening of Ninavau — a feature film deeply rooted in Sabahan and Kadazan culture.

Festival ambassadors Siti Saleha, Daiyan Trisha, and Bront Palarae — who is returning for his eighth year — took the stage to welcome guests.

“First and foremost, it feels good to be back. What makes it special is we get to see [the festival] grow every year, strength by strength — and I think that’s the most important thing,” said Bront.

“It also feels good that whenever I work abroad, I can promote the fact that we have a festival that not only showcases the beauty of KL, but also brings exciting movies to Malaysian audiences, especially those living in the city.”

This year’s MIFFest ambassadors — Siti Saleha (centre), Daiyan Trisha (left) and returning ambassador Bront Palarae (right) — graced the opening stage. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Daiyan said it was an honour to be an ambassador this year.

“MIFFest is a platform and an opportunity to collaborate and to learn about each other’s cultures, storytelling and languages,” she added.

Siti described the festival as more than just a celebration of cinema.

“MIFFest isn’t just a festival — it’s a bridge that connects all of us. We can connect stories, we can reach a global audience. It’s just a great way to connect with filmmakers, a great platform to tell our stories, and it’s very special,” she said.

Opening with a local story

MIFFest founder Joanne Goh shared why Ninavau was selected to open the festival.

“We think the story speaks to humanity, and this year we wanted to support Malaysian filmmakers — which is why we chose this film to open the festival,” she said.

“The story is touching; that’s why we picked Ninavau.”

Originally a short film released in 2019, Ninavau follows a Kadazan woman who returns to Sabah for her sister’s wedding — while quietly dealing with a life-altering personal transformation.

MIFFest founder Joanne Goh said ‘Ninavau’ was the perfect choice to open this year’s festival. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The short version won Best Short Film at MIFFest 2019, prompting director Bebbra Mailin to expand it into a feature-length project.

“The first time watching the film was very emotional — I felt grateful,” said Bebbra.

“Because this is not just my work. I see it as a team effort. Many people collaborated on this project, and we just had an incredible team.”

Lead actress Jovenea Jim, who plays the title role, called Bebbra “a strong and influential figure” and said she was honoured to be part of the film.

At one hour and 34 minutes, Ninavau set the tone for a week of storytelling from around the world.

65 films, 48 countries, 43 languages

Running until July 27, this year’s MIFFest will showcase 65 films from 48 countries in over 43 languages.

“This year, our theme is ‘Infinity’ — a word that reflects the endless possibilities of cinema,” said Goh.

“Stories have the power to move us, challenge us, and bring us together,” she added.

“In times of division, film reminds us of what we all share: emotion, humanity, and hope. Let’s celebrate not just movies, but the imagination, connection, and magic they bring.”