LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Pop icon Britney Spears raised eyebrows this week with an Instagram post that sent fans into a frenzy — but according to insiders, the excitement was all for nothing.

In a now-viral video shared on Monday, the Toxic singer danced while dropping what looked like a major life update.

“I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl,” she wrote, punctuated with three winking emojis.

“Her name is Lennon London Spears.”

But as reported by New York Daily News, sources close to Spears were quick to clarify that the Grammy winner hasn’t adopted a child.

The post, they said, was just a bit of harmless fun.

Fans were left speculating whether the 43-year-old star was referring to a new pet instead.

After all, Spears also shared, “Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!!” complete with laughing emojis.

But TMZ sources claimed that no dog had been adopted either.

The pop star’s post also hinted at plans to relocate to Italy, though those claims, too, appear to be wishful thinking — or more likely, part of the same playful fantasy.

While no new additions have been made to her family, Spears recently celebrated a heartfelt reunion with her youngest son, 18-year-old Jayden, after a long period apart.

She shares Jayden and his twin brother, Sean Preston, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In December, Spears called their Christmas together “the best Christmas of my life.”

“I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!” she captioned a joyful Instagram post at the time.

“Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

Later that month, she gushed again about her reunion with Jayden, writing: “He came back and he feels older and smarter than me. He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!”

While “Lennon London Spears” may not be real, it’s clear Britney is enjoying the freedom to express herself — even if it leaves fans scratching their heads.