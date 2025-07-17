KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Just days before the highly-anticipated Latihan Pestapora Malaysia kicks off, the organisers of Indonesia’s biggest annual music festival have dropped a bombshell: Malaysia’s very own Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza will be performing at Pestapora 2025 in Jakarta this September.

And yes, it’s historic – she’s the first Malaysian ever to grace the Pestapora stage since the festival began in 2022.

The second phase of the line-up was revealed on Pestapora’s social media last night, and the announcement sent fans into an emotional spiral – from disbelief to pure excitement.

“Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza performing at Pestapora was definitely not in my book, I did not expect this,” user @G4COAN tweeted.

“Tokti performing at Pestapora?” wrote @moscawalter.

Aside from Malaysia’s beloved “Tokti”, the new line-up also features Indonesian legends like Iwan Fals, Ebiet G. Ade, Juicy Luicy, and the Erwin Gutawa Orchestra, led by the iconic composer himself.

Previously announced acts include .Feast, Sukatani, JKT48, The Changcuters, Elephant Kind and more.

Pestapora 2025 is set to run from September 5 to 7 at the Gambir Expo in Jakarta, and with organisers teasing more names to come, this party is only getting started.

Three-day passes are priced at RP550,000 (around RM143.06). The first ticket phase is already sold out, while the second has yet to drop — so fans better keep their tabs open.

nama pertama yang keliatan adalah alasan kamu beli tiket. dailynya otw, GOW! pic.twitter.com/BIBKgyHHQ6 — Pestapora (@PestaPestapora) July 16, 2025

Organised by Boss Creator, Pestapora has been dubbed Indonesia’s Coachella – a genre-spanning celebration featuring over 170 acts, known just as much for its music as its creative, chaotic marketing.

From quirky warm-up shows called Latihan Pestapora to gamified lineup teasers, the fest has built a cult following.

And now, for the first time ever, that warm-up series is coming to Malaysia.

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia will make its debut this July 26 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, featuring a star-studded line-up of regional favourites like Sheila On 7, Hindia, Dolla, Bittersweet, Kunto Aji and more.

Tickets for Latihan Pestapora Malaysia is still available here.

Siti’s upcoming Pestapora appearance marks another cross-border milestone in Malaysian music – and proves once again that the queen moves in silence, then stuns the whole region.